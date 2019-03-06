Bruce Howe, 65, of Lake Stevens, WA, died February 26, 2019. Bruce was born December 17, 1953 in Rhinelander, WI, to Floyd and Juliaetta Howe. Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Hallie (Tjader); son, Adam (Loxie), of Auburn, WA; daughters: Teresa (James) Nagle of Gold Bar, WA, and Amanda (Jon) Coates of Marysville, WA, and six grandchildren; brothers, Floyd and David Howe of Waupon, WI, and sister, Ardelle ([Bill) Heche of Oconto, WI. Bruce worked in X-ray at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, for over 30 years. A Memorial party will be held on March 29, 2019 at Willis Tucker Park from noon until 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2019