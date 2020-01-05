Bryan Mark Shane Bryan Mark Shane, 63, of Lynnwood, WA passed in his home December 27, 2019. Bryan was born on October 4, 1954 in Everett, WA. Bryan lived life to the fullest. He was a self-made entrepreneur and up until the time he passed he continued thinking up new ideas. He leaves behind three siblings, three children and seven grandchildren. Funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201 on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020