"Master Chief" Bryce J. Backman, 83, of Tucson AZ, (Marysville, WA), born in Saskatchewan, Canada, May 14, 1935, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life of 41 years, Lavern M. (Hartman/Gullette)Backman; daughter, Susan B. (Backman) Hudgens, brother, John P. (Jack) Backman; parents, Walter T. and Birdeen V. Backman. Serving his country for over 30 years, enlisted in the USN 1952 retired 21 years USN Master Chief Petty Officer E-9, throughout his naval career he served on the USS McGowan, USS Jenkins, USS Braine, finishing his service in 1987 with the DoD at Jim Creek Naval Radio Station Oso, WA. The Master Chief and his beloved Lavern became snowbirds and relocated from Washington state to Tucson, AZ. They were active members of the AMVETS 770. He leaves behind his children, step-children, grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces, and his dear friends at the AMVETS. "Fare winds and following Seas" Burial services at Marana Veteran Cemetery, Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am. Tucson, AZ.



2545 N. Tucson Blvd.

Tucson , AZ 85716

