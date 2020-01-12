Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bunny Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bunny (Marjorie) Evans Bunny passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on December 22, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease for over 20 year. Bunny was born in Machias, WA on December 12, 1931 to Les and Rose McCullouch. She attended Snohomish High school where she met the love of her life, Tom Evans, whom she married on October 1, 1951. They settled down in Sea-Tac, WA in 1961 with their three children and Bunny's love for babysitting the neighborhood children took place. She was one of the first in the State of Washington to get her Childcare license and kept it active for close to 20 years before they retired and moved "back home" to Snohomish, WA to camp/travel in their motor home to wherever they wanted to go. She loved spending time with her children, camping, working in her garden, and playing cards with the family. Especially at the Evans Family picnic each year. Bunny is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (Carl) of Richland, WA; son, Jim (Jan) of Shelton, WA, grand daughters, Dawn Butcher and Jacqueline Knight, and her daughter, Tammy (Christy) of Des Moines, WA, grandson, T.J. Hurd and a combined total of eight great grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Doris McElroy of Everett, WA, sisters-in-law, Phillis Metz, Melba Evans and MaryAnn Britton along with numerous niece and nephews. At Bunny's request there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Snohomish Senior Center 506 4th St. Snohomish WA 98290.



Bunny (Marjorie) Evans Bunny passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on December 22, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease for over 20 year. Bunny was born in Machias, WA on December 12, 1931 to Les and Rose McCullouch. She attended Snohomish High school where she met the love of her life, Tom Evans, whom she married on October 1, 1951. They settled down in Sea-Tac, WA in 1961 with their three children and Bunny's love for babysitting the neighborhood children took place. She was one of the first in the State of Washington to get her Childcare license and kept it active for close to 20 years before they retired and moved "back home" to Snohomish, WA to camp/travel in their motor home to wherever they wanted to go. She loved spending time with her children, camping, working in her garden, and playing cards with the family. Especially at the Evans Family picnic each year. Bunny is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (Carl) of Richland, WA; son, Jim (Jan) of Shelton, WA, grand daughters, Dawn Butcher and Jacqueline Knight, and her daughter, Tammy (Christy) of Des Moines, WA, grandson, T.J. Hurd and a combined total of eight great grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Doris McElroy of Everett, WA, sisters-in-law, Phillis Metz, Melba Evans and MaryAnn Britton along with numerous niece and nephews. At Bunny's request there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Snohomish Senior Center 506 4th St. Snohomish WA 98290. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close