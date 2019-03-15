Burt Larkey, 92, of Everett, WA, died March 10, 2019. Burt was born on September 3, 1926 in Long Beach, CA. He will be remembered as a family man who loved his Lord, cherished his wife of 62 years and served his country. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters and son-in-laws, Laurilyn and Chuck Ashley and Leanne and Tom Eager and seven grand-children. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Alderwood Community Church.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
(425) 252-2244
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2019