March 25, 1947 - April 20, 2020 Burton Gene Wangerin passed away April 20, 2020 of complications of a broken neck and a broken heart. The broken heart because the cost and complications of the care he needed, and no vacancies, prevented nursing facilities in Snohomish County from accepting him. Burton was born in Everett, WA on March 25, 1947, and graduated from Everett High School where he lettered in track and cross country running. He also excelled in boxing. He attended Everett Community College and Central Washington State College, and served in the Army. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. He met and married Victoria Caudill and they had one daughter, Robyn. First the couple lived in Ventura, California, then in Chicago, Illinois where Burton worked for Enron at their corporate headquarters. Next they moved back to Everett, WA where Burton worked in sales. A great sports fan, Burton continued to follow the Everett High School sports teams over the years, as well as the Mariners and the Seahawks. He helped coach and kept score for Everett High School Softball teams for 27 years, and at times helped with the North and Evergeen Middle Schools' softball programs. In retirement he made many friends at the Carl Gipson Senior Center. He was on their Wee Bowling team, and helped with Everybodys' Closet. He kept track of his Everett High School classmates. He loved his senior center friends and his community. His heart's desire was to he housed in Snohomish County so he could occasionally travel to the Carl Gipson Senior Center to visit his friends and to attend EHS home softball games. He is preceded in death by his wife, Victoria; his parents, Bert and Una Wangerin; and a sister, Joyce. He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Wangerin and her wife, CeCe of Everett; brother, Gale and sister-in-law, Charlotte Wangerin of Fort Denaud, Florida; sister, Beatrice Randall of Arlington, WA; and several nephews; grand nephews; one grand niece; and of course, Nancy, Susie, Paul, Dick, Dave, Penny, Tom, Veronika, Howard, and numerous other senior center and softball friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020