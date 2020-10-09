Born in Everett Washington on December 12th, 1952 Byron Hanna Bratt aka "Bugsy" was the fourth child of Byron and Ethel "TeeTee" Bratt. Given the nickname "Bugsy" at a young age by his sisters Sunny, Jane and Libby, Bugsy grew up in a world of love and care surrounded by his family, pets and adventures with the neighborhood gang. Attending Jackson Elementary, South Junior, and Everett High (1971) Byron went on to attend and graduate from Western Washington University with a degree in Fine Art.

Art became his lifelong vocation specializing in the "mezzotint" technique which was originally developed in the Renaissance for the creation of high-quality images in books. Highly detailed, often hand colored and always with a background story or myth as support, Byron's mezzotint creations have found their way to both national and regional galleries, museums, municipal buildings and countless private collections. His work is recognized and held by the Library of Congress in Washington DC. A devoted father, Byron was also close friend to many and a teacher of his craft to others. Byron possessed a great smile and held the gift of a quality conversation. Always polite and well mannered, he loved his music and could play a fantastic electric guitar. Byron excelled at maintaining lifelong close personal relationships with many of his childhood friends who will forever remember his spirit, his smile and laugh. He was truly loved, and he will be missed. Byron leaves behind his son Morgan (Staci White), grandson Norman, son Clayton, sisters Sunny Bratt, Libby Stewart (Richard), Jane Storms (Jim), and Terri Scribner his loving companion for many years. Byron passed on a warm sunny afternoon the 30th of September. He is now amongst the all the great artists in the universal gallery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to the Schack Art Center in his name. A memorial will be held at the Schack at a later date. December 12, 1952 - September 30, 2020