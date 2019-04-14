October 2, 1943 - April 1, 2019 Byron Earl Rice passed away at the age of 75 on April 1, 2019 after a short stay in the hospital following a heart attack. Byron leaves his wife, Peggy; children, Mark Rice, Amy (Steve) Danard, Jennifer (Keith) Chrisman; grandchildren, Ellexis Rice, Justin Shepard, Amanda Shepard, Carson Chrisman, and Julie Chrisman; and siblings, Barry Rice, Robin (Ron) Smith, and Gordon (Cindy) Rice. He also leaves a very large extended family and countless friends. Byron graduated from Edmonds High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Peggy Schultz, in 1964. They were married for almost 55 years and served as a great example of how to make a marriage work through love and compromise. Byron was a hard worker, starting out in various grocery stores until joining the IBEW and working for the Snohomish County PUD. After retiring from the PUD, he went to work for utility subcontractors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his kids and grandkids, creating unique art pieces from junk, and entertaining family and friends at the little piece of heaven he worked tirelessly to build for him and Peggy. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Rd., Snohomish, WA 98290 The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and prayers through this journey. Donations may be made to Boys Town ... boystown.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019