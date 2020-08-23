CALVIN JAY MOORE, 63, of Everett died peacefully at his sister's home in Port Orchard on July 3, 2020, after a 7 yr. battle with cancer.

He was born August 14, 1956 in Everett WA, the son of Calvin J. Moore and Ethel M. (LaRose) Moore.

Calvin resided in Everett most of his life. He served in the US Army and spent a tour in Germany. He spoke fondly of the fun experiences and memories he had there.

After the service he had many different types of jobs and was good at many things. He was a painter when he fell ill which prevented him from working but he began building planter boxes, bird houses and trellises to stay busy, Calvin was very talented and his talents will be missed.

Calvin enjoyed fishing, playing darts, pool and going bowling, but he had a love for singing and belonged to several karaoke online groups where he found his passion. He would spend hours online singing with people all over the world that he had never met in person but became longtime friends with online. He would even host family gatherings where we would sing karaoke for hours. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor and told many jokes and could impersonate many characters. He was strong and opinionated on the outside but was soft, caring and gentle on the inside.

In addition to his grandparents and many aunts and uncles he was preceded in death by his father Calvin. He is survived by his Mother Ethel M. (LaRose) Beckstrom and Stepfather Al; four Brothers Craig (Elaine), William, Randy (Kathy), and James Moore (Beth); two sisters Jodi Dexter (Robert Bohlin) , and Gina Moore-Daniels (Troy Breeding); Step Brother Brad Beckstrom and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and his best friend Julie.

He will be loved and missed dearly by all his family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

August 14, 1956 - July 3, 2020