October 23, 1955 - May 24, 2019 Calvin Leonard Larson (63) was born October 23, 1955 in Monroe WA. He passed away peacefully May 24, 2019 at home in Monroe WA. He is survived his three sons, Cassidy, Tyler, and Austin; his mother, Bodine Larson; sisters, Vicki Penna, and Jan Poole; brothers, Todd, Rob, Duane Larson. A celebration of life will be on July 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Community Senior Center, 276 Sky River Pkwy, Monroe, WA 98272.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019