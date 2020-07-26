1/1
Cameron Schultz
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cameron Philip Schultz was peacefully called to his eternal home in Heaven on June 17, 2020. He leaves behind cherished memories and his parents Joanne Schultz and Jim Schultz, and step-parents, Jim Speaker and Tondi Miles; his brother, Kyle Schultz and sister-in-law, Makaela Jensen; grandparents, Sandi Pomeroy, Dennis and Judy Kitchen, and Sharon Schultz; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Phil Foshee, Michele Pomeroy, Teresa Pomeroy and Lori and Jeff Thompson; cousins, Tyler and Alex Smith, Jonathan Scheidegger and Natina Hamilton; and his girlfriend, Samantha Nielsen. He will be missed by countless friends and others whom he touched, including his boss, coworkers and customers at Chick 5 in Mill Creek. He has been reunited with his grandfathers Phil Pomeroy and Lawney Schultz, his uncle, Blair Smith, and aunt, Rene Pomeroy, Born on December 13, 1999, Cameron brought intense joy and huge smiles to all who were blessed to know him. Cameron graduated from Jackson High School, Class of 2018. He was an avid skater and enjoyed visiting new skate parks. He loved animals, especially his dog Teddy, photography, gaming, and his family. A hippie at heart, he marched to his own endearing beat. Putting everyone before himself, he was a loyal, generous, and the most caring individual, son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, co-worker and friend. Cameron is deeply loved and sorely missed. A private viewing for family was held at Purdy and Walters on Monday June 28th. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life honoring Cameron at 1pm on Saturday, August 1st at Gold Creek Church in Mill Creek, WA. Cameron was a talented photographer. You will enjoy seeing his beautiful photographs and seeing the world through Cameron's eyes at: www.Cameronschultz.com . These photos will be available for purchase in the near future and all funds will go towards his memorial. The family has created A Memorial Fund set up in Cameron's name. These funds will go towards a plaque or park bench or a fountain TBA later. If you would like to be a part of his memorial, donations can be made at: https://www.supportful.com/98a1d0be-bed5-4b70-9a5b-ef412bfbfb85 . We loved Cameron dearly, but God loved him more. December 13, 1999 - June 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
4256721800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved