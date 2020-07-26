Cameron Philip Schultz was peacefully called to his eternal home in Heaven on June 17, 2020. He leaves behind cherished memories and his parents Joanne Schultz and Jim Schultz, and step-parents, Jim Speaker and Tondi Miles; his brother, Kyle Schultz and sister-in-law, Makaela Jensen; grandparents, Sandi Pomeroy, Dennis and Judy Kitchen, and Sharon Schultz; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Phil Foshee, Michele Pomeroy, Teresa Pomeroy and Lori and Jeff Thompson; cousins, Tyler and Alex Smith, Jonathan Scheidegger and Natina Hamilton; and his girlfriend, Samantha Nielsen. He will be missed by countless friends and others whom he touched, including his boss, coworkers and customers at Chick 5 in Mill Creek. He has been reunited with his grandfathers Phil Pomeroy and Lawney Schultz, his uncle, Blair Smith, and aunt, Rene Pomeroy, Born on December 13, 1999, Cameron brought intense joy and huge smiles to all who were blessed to know him. Cameron graduated from Jackson High School, Class of 2018. He was an avid skater and enjoyed visiting new skate parks. He loved animals, especially his dog Teddy, photography, gaming, and his family. A hippie at heart, he marched to his own endearing beat. Putting everyone before himself, he was a loyal, generous, and the most caring individual, son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, co-worker and friend. Cameron is deeply loved and sorely missed. A private viewing for family was held at Purdy and Walters on Monday June 28th. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life honoring Cameron at 1pm on Saturday, August 1st at Gold Creek Church in Mill Creek, WA. Cameron was a talented photographer. You will enjoy seeing his beautiful photographs and seeing the world through Cameron's eyes at: www.Cameronschultz.com
. These photos will be available for purchase in the near future and all funds will go towards his memorial. The family has created A Memorial Fund set up in Cameron's name. These funds will go towards a plaque or park bench or a fountain TBA later. If you would like to be a part of his memorial, donations can be made at: https://www.supportful.com/98a1d0be-bed5-4b70-9a5b-ef412bfbfb85
. We loved Cameron dearly, but God loved him more. December 13, 1999 - June 17, 2020