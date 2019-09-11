Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camillo "Tom" Monchetti. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Interment 3:00 PM Cypress Lawn Cemetery 1615 SE Everett Mall Way Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Monchetti born January 20, 1925 in Sea Isle, New Jersey to Camillo and Mary Monchetti, he was the youngest seven siblings. He loved New Jersey and as an adult enjoyed going back home to visit there. He also loved a good day on the water, fishing, clamming or crabbing and had many a story to tell of his fishing adventures to anyone willing to hear them. Another pastime of his was driving his motor home across the US to visit Arizona and California and spending time there. In his later years he had many of his close friends and family members pass on. Three years ago he made the choice to move to Olympia, Washington to be near his daughter Christina Boede and her husband, Darrin Boede. He passed away on August 11, 2019 in Olympia. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Laverne Monchetti, who passed away in 1999, his parents and all of his siblings. Tom is survived by his children: Joanne Tobler, Donna Aney, Mike Monchetti and Christina Boede. Papa Tom had many grandchildren and a few great grand-children. Tom loved spending time with friends and family…and he will be missed greatly by all who loved him. Please join the family September 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cypress Lawn Cemetery located at 1615 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett, Washington. A reception will follow at Evergreen Funeral Home located at 4504 Broadway in Everett.





Tom Monchetti born January 20, 1925 in Sea Isle, New Jersey to Camillo and Mary Monchetti, he was the youngest seven siblings. He loved New Jersey and as an adult enjoyed going back home to visit there. He also loved a good day on the water, fishing, clamming or crabbing and had many a story to tell of his fishing adventures to anyone willing to hear them. Another pastime of his was driving his motor home across the US to visit Arizona and California and spending time there. In his later years he had many of his close friends and family members pass on. Three years ago he made the choice to move to Olympia, Washington to be near his daughter Christina Boede and her husband, Darrin Boede. He passed away on August 11, 2019 in Olympia. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Laverne Monchetti, who passed away in 1999, his parents and all of his siblings. Tom is survived by his children: Joanne Tobler, Donna Aney, Mike Monchetti and Christina Boede. Papa Tom had many grandchildren and a few great grand-children. Tom loved spending time with friends and family…and he will be missed greatly by all who loved him. Please join the family September 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cypress Lawn Cemetery located at 1615 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett, Washington. A reception will follow at Evergreen Funeral Home located at 4504 Broadway in Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close