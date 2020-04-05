Candace Hewitt

Candace Kay "Candy" Hewitt passed away March 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Candy resided in Bothell, WA her entire life and was predeceased by her longtime companion, Robert "Bob" Akers; and her parents, William and Ruth Curfman. She will be interned at Evergreen Washelli in the family plot. Unfortunately there can be no funeral or graveside service at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life gathering for her in the near future. Her animals and cats were the loves of her life, so in lieu of flowers, donations to any animal care or rescue can be made in her name. Candy was a most precious, loyal and loving friend, and she is and will be forever missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020
