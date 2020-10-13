1/1
Candice "Candy" Johns
1953 - 2020
Candice "Candy" Johns

On Saturday, September 26th Candy age 66 passed away quietly in her sleep.Candy Johns resided in Lake Stevens WA with her husband Howard Musolf. She is preceded in death by her father George Chilberg, mother Mable Chilberg, and sister Christine Hall. She leaves behind to love and remember her: Husband, Howard, daughter and son in law: Michelle and Mike Cornwell; Son Eric Johns and her wonderful grandchildren. She also leaves behind her wonderful Seahawk family, her business family and all the people who had the chance to meet and love her. Candy was an amazing woman who loved to donate her time and compassion to anyone who needed it. We were all blessed to know Candy and she will be missed greatly.

Per Candy's request there will not be a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.invested.org, an education nonprofit that helps schools across Washington remove some of financial barriers that impact low-income children.

October 27, 1953 - September 26, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
