Candice (Mama Candy) Lewis
1955 - 2020
Mama Candice (Candy) Lewis, of Everett, WA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 65.

Candy was born to parents Donald & Theodora Green on September 16, 1955 in Hudson WI. She grew up as the middle child with 5 other siblings. She was married to Charles Edward Lewis, until his Death in 2003, and remained in their house to raise her 3 sons.

Candy loved her three sons with every fiber of her being. She always said her greatest achievement was raising her sons, watching them graduate from High School, and smiled while each one got married. Candy was also an avid NASCAR fan all her life. She loved swimming, watching the sunset over Puget Sound, and cruising in her car "Little Red". She will be greatly missed by so many in her life and community.

Candy is survived by her sons, Jacari J Hill, Charles N Hill; Max A Lewis. She also leaves her Granddaughters Jordyn Hill, and Ellie May Lewis.

There will be no funeral services as Mama Candy wanted to make sure that she will be remembered for her love and her big smile. She will be cremated, and the family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday December 19th, 2020 with staggering times. Friends and family are invited to attend. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers until the notification of Celebration of Life/Memorial.

September 16, 1955 - November 2, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
