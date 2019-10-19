Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl C. Gipson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Carl C. Gipson Carl Gipson, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. Carl was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, leader, servant, and friend. His charm and charisma were only outshone by his humbleness and selfless acceptance of the community around him - he was the definition of a servant-leader. Gipson was born in Tarry, AR in 1924. He and his adopted sister grew up in rural poverty and segregation, and yet, he overcame these obstacles and as a young man married Jodie Waugh and eventually found himself relocated to the northwest as a result of the War. Finding a fit in Everett, WA was difficult at first as Carl and his young family encountered hardships securing housing and employment, but Carl's work ethic and charisma endeared him to the community as he worked his way up the ladder at several businesses, some of which Carl ended up owning for a short time himself. In 1971, Carl was elected to the Everett City Council, becoming only the second black elected official in the state of Washington. Carl's hard work earned him the privilege of serving the people of Everett but his attention to the needs of the community kept him on the council for the next 24 years. Upon retirement in 1995, Carl and Jodie enjoyed traveling to visit their extended families, and he continued to fish, golf, and volunteer with his beloved church, Second Baptist of Everett. No life is adequately captured by words on a page, certainly not one of this breadth and depth. Carl's love for his family and his fellow man leaves a legacy sure to endure for many years to come. His friendly smile, welcoming and hospitable home, and genuine selflessness is so rare, particularly when embodied in someone who endured so much struggle, pain, and rejection. He was truly a remarkable family man and public servant. Carl was preceded in death by his bride of 65 years, Jodie; his son, Alexander; and his great-grandson, Carlton"Abe". He is survived by his sons, Carlton (Sheila) and Ron (Shirley); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, located at 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA. A public graveside service will be conducted at Cypress Lawn on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12 noon with light refreshments offered at Second Baptist Church, located at 2801 Virginia Ave, Everett. A memorial is scheduled for November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1616 Pacific Ave, Everett. Please make donations to the Carl Gipson Senior Center Foundation in lieu of flowers. Their address is 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett, WA 98201.





