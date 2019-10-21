Carl C. Gipson

Service Information
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA
98203
(425)-252-2244
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Cypress Lawn
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1616 Pacific Ave
Everett, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

In Loving Memory Carl C. Gipson Carl Gipson, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, located at 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA. A public graveside service will be conducted at Cypress Lawn on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12 noon with light refreshments offered at Second Baptist Church, located at 2801 Virginia Ave, Everett. A memorial is scheduled for November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1616 Pacific Ave, Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 21, 2019
bullet World War II
