In Loving Memory Carl C. Gipson Carl Gipson, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, located at 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA. A public graveside service will be conducted at Cypress Lawn on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12 noon with light refreshments offered at Second Baptist Church, located at 2801 Virginia Ave, Everett. A memorial is scheduled for November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1616 Pacific Ave, Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 21, 2019