Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl F. Keeler. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Franklyn Keeler July 20, 1924 – July 4,2019 On July 4, 2019, Frank chose to join his beloved wife, Shirley Echelbarger Keeler in heaven. Frank (who insisted on being called Frank by all, including his grandkids and great grandkids), was born in Princeton, British Columbia on July 20, 1924. He came to the Alderwood Manor area when he was two years old and one year later in the inaugural year (1927) of the Seattle-Everett highway the Keeler's Korner store and gas station was up and running. (See #75613246 in the National Register of Historic Places.) Frank attended Alderwood and Edmonds schools, graduating with the Edmonds Class of '42. Born of a Canadian mother, Gladys, and an American father, Carl, Frank was a patriotic American, be-coming a U.S. citizen when volunteering for the US Army after Pearl Harbor in WWII. He was proud of the USA and flew the American flag almost every day. His love of trucking, second only to his love of Shirley, both fulfilled him and provided for his family; he couldn't bear to give it up until age 80. Another great joy for Frank was Big band music; in fact, in his youth he almost took the professional trumpet track, but was talked out of it. He and Shirley spent many sunny winters in Hawaii and Palm Springs, swimming, playing golf and enjoying the blessedly warm weather. Frank and Shirley were dedicated UW Husky fans, having had football season tickets for 55 years, and going strong. Their Husky football game legacy has become a family tradition every fall. Frank is survived by his two daughters, Joni (Cleve) Schwenke, Jill (Tim) Steele; his four grandchildren, Troy (Christy) Schwenke, Christy (Micah) Synsteby, Tara (Fernando) Olvera, and Brady (Heather) Coan. He also has seven great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life for Frank at the Alderwood Community Church (3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood, WA 98036) on July 24, 2019, Wednesday, at 1:30pm. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County (2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201) or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center: (

Carl Franklyn Keeler July 20, 1924 – July 4,2019 On July 4, 2019, Frank chose to join his beloved wife, Shirley Echelbarger Keeler in heaven. Frank (who insisted on being called Frank by all, including his grandkids and great grandkids), was born in Princeton, British Columbia on July 20, 1924. He came to the Alderwood Manor area when he was two years old and one year later in the inaugural year (1927) of the Seattle-Everett highway the Keeler's Korner store and gas station was up and running. (See #75613246 in the National Register of Historic Places.) Frank attended Alderwood and Edmonds schools, graduating with the Edmonds Class of '42. Born of a Canadian mother, Gladys, and an American father, Carl, Frank was a patriotic American, be-coming a U.S. citizen when volunteering for the US Army after Pearl Harbor in WWII. He was proud of the USA and flew the American flag almost every day. His love of trucking, second only to his love of Shirley, both fulfilled him and provided for his family; he couldn't bear to give it up until age 80. Another great joy for Frank was Big band music; in fact, in his youth he almost took the professional trumpet track, but was talked out of it. He and Shirley spent many sunny winters in Hawaii and Palm Springs, swimming, playing golf and enjoying the blessedly warm weather. Frank and Shirley were dedicated UW Husky fans, having had football season tickets for 55 years, and going strong. Their Husky football game legacy has become a family tradition every fall. Frank is survived by his two daughters, Joni (Cleve) Schwenke, Jill (Tim) Steele; his four grandchildren, Troy (Christy) Schwenke, Christy (Micah) Synsteby, Tara (Fernando) Olvera, and Brady (Heather) Coan. He also has seven great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life for Frank at the Alderwood Community Church (3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood, WA 98036) on July 24, 2019, Wednesday, at 1:30pm. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County (2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201) or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center: ( http://www.fredhutch.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close