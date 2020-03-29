Carl Myron Sjoblom passed away in Everett, Wa on March 4, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born in Snohomish WA, the only child of Carl and Martha Sjoblom. Myron grew up in Edmonds and went directly from Edmonds High School to serve in the Navy in WWII on the USS Salt Lake City. After being discharged, he worked for the Civil Service for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; and son, David (Trudy). He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Conway (Dennis), and Nancy Sjoblom; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He will be missed by many. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020