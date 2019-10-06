Nov. 27, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2019 Carl passed away September 22, 2019 due to cancer. Carl was 83 years old, born November 27, 1935 to Guy and Eve Neue in Brainerd, MN. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dolores. Carl is survived by his wife, Vesta; daughters: Marilyn Frenchi (Francis), Jacklyn Custer, Laurie Gober (Tim); and his son, Karl Neue (Melissa), (Sheila), numerous grandchildren; and his brother, Gene Neue (Judy); and many other relatives and friends. After graduating high school, Carl served four years in the US Air Force, he worked multiple jobs over the years until retirement at 78 years old. A Celebration of Life is to be held at the family home on October 20, 2019 between 1:00-6:00 p.m. Please join us. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Carl to Providence Hospice Care Center of Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 6, 2019