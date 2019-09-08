Service Information Cascade Community Church 14377 Fryelands Blvd Monroe, WA 98272 Memorial service 2:00 PM Cascade Community Church 14377 Freylands Blvd, Monroe , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Stanley Hammerquist Carl Hammerquist born September 14, 1935 in Monroe WA, to Eric and Ida Hammerquist. Died October 21, 2018, Chelan WA. Known as Stan to his family and friends and later as "Bumpa to his grandchildren. Stan graduated from Monroe High School in 1953 and played football and basketball, most notable as a member of the 1953 State Basketball Champions. Stan married Shirley Walker and together they raised three children, Martin (Colleen), Debbie (Steve) and Brian (Deanna), and had eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father and mother, sisters Clara, Elsie and Louise, and brother, Eric. He is survived by brother, Leonard, wife, Shirley and his children and grand-children. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2pm at the Cascade Community Church, 14377 Freylands Blvd, Monroe WA.



