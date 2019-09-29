Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Jean Berglin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carla Jean Berglin of Snohomish, WA, passed away at home August 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Carla was born January 23, 1955 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was a medical assistant for 30 years. Reading, Fishing, and being a Grandma were her joys in life. She is survived by her beautiful daughters, Jessica Welcome (Jesse Welcome), and Brenna Berglin; granddaughters, Scarlett, Lila Welcome and Ava Ryba; sisters: Sue Hopkins (Rod Hopkins), Kathy Rhodes, Kim Mccoy, brothers: Rick Romanick (Julie), Jim Romanick (Joan); nieces: Crystal Dickerson, Mysti Rhodes, Rena Romanick, Ashley Romanick; nephews: Tyson, Tony, and Andy Romanick, Dustin Rhodes, Brandon and Clayton Mccoy. Carla will be reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Kurt Berglin;parents, Bill and Alice Romanick and brother, Dean. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her daughters, Jessica and Brenna. P.O. Box 1491, Monroe, WA 98272.



