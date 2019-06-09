Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Krigbaum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carla M. Krigbaum Carla Krigbaum passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019 with close family by her side. Born in Kassel, Germany, on June 25, 1939, she witnessed WWII first-hand as a young child. She could recite powerful, distressing memories of that time. That adversity surely shaped her enormous will and indomitable strength. As a young woman, she worked as an accountant's apprentice until she met and married (Captain) Bobby C. Krigbaum, moving to the USA with him at age 20. Carla had an incredible capacity to learn, a depth of knowledge on almost any topic, and spoke three languages. She passionately loved family, gardening and animals. She regularly donated to animal rights groups, environmental defense funds, and Native American causes. Since 1972, Carla and Bobby lived in Snohomish, WA, raising three daughters and turning 5-acre grassy hillside into an oasis of flowers and trees, and home to a variety of domestic animals. Carla is preceded in death by her daughter, Celia, leaving behind her devoted husband, Bob, daughters, Cora and Christina, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. The entire family and extensive network of friends will greatly miss her sharp mind, bluntly stated opinions, and wise advice. We have lost our strongest Ally, fiercest Friend, and wisest Advisor. She was a true Matriarch.



