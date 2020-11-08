1/1
Carla Marie Cheer
1983 - 2020
Carla Marie Cheer was born on March 28, 1983 in Everett, WA. She was well known for being a good mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend. She wouldn't stop loving and enjoying life even when life's struggles hit her, she kept fighting for her family. While bringing a lot of life and color into the world. Always making sure to shower her kids with hugs and kisses. She was a doting woman while also being benevolent to others throughout the community.
Carla started working at a young age with summer youth than moved on to Tulalip bingo as a floor worker and also in the Bingo Deli.
Carla was survived by parents Teen and Richard (Two Dogs) Muir; her children Alisyanna Henry; her father Adrian Henry; Adeyez Root his father Andy Root, Anthony Flagg his father Robert Jamal Flagg; and sister Aneeta "Hootchie" Cheer.
She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Cheer Sr.; brothers Kevin Cheer and Stanley "Chubs" Cheer Jr.; grandparents Violet Napoleon and Richard Spencer,Arnold Cheer Sr. & Barbara Cheer; nieces Naveah, Avialynn; and nephew Gavin.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. March 28, 1983 - November 3, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
