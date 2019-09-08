Carle P. Graffunder Nov. 11, 1920 - Aug. 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at SRVCC. Survived by daughter, Carol Graffunder, four children on the East Coast, one deceased son; grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister who lives in Oregon, nieces and nephews in Washington and Oregon; and two surviving half-brothers. Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at SunriseView Retirement Villa and Convalescent Center , 2520 Madison St., Everett, WA 98203. (425) 353-4040
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019