Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carly Dawn Arrington. View Sign

Our beautiful daughter, mother, sister, Carly Dawn Arrington passed away April 10, 2019 with family at her side. Complications from Pneumonia and a severe Asthma attack took her from us way to soon. Carly was born in Everett, WA, December 29, 1982 and lived in the Lakewood, WA, area most of her life. She graduated from Lakewood High School and received her certificate as a Firefighter 1 and EMT from Everett Community College. For most of her adult life she worked in the service field, taking care of others. Carly is survived by her beautiful daughters, Elly and Addy Arrington; parents, Pat and Dawn; brother, Kyle, sister-in-law, Kori; niece, Dekker, nephew, Deegan; grandparents, Don and Sherry Walker and Mary Arrington, along with aunts and uncles, Lisa and Dave Bender, Dan and Mardeen Walker, David and DeeDee Gray, Ross and Joanne Arrington, Gayle and Randy Folmar, along with special cousins and many close friends. In honoring Carly's wishes, there will not be a service. A celebration of Carly's life will be held at a later date. Our hearts ache in sadness and tears still flow, what it means to lose you no one will ever know.



Our beautiful daughter, mother, sister, Carly Dawn Arrington passed away April 10, 2019 with family at her side. Complications from Pneumonia and a severe Asthma attack took her from us way to soon. Carly was born in Everett, WA, December 29, 1982 and lived in the Lakewood, WA, area most of her life. She graduated from Lakewood High School and received her certificate as a Firefighter 1 and EMT from Everett Community College. For most of her adult life she worked in the service field, taking care of others. Carly is survived by her beautiful daughters, Elly and Addy Arrington; parents, Pat and Dawn; brother, Kyle, sister-in-law, Kori; niece, Dekker, nephew, Deegan; grandparents, Don and Sherry Walker and Mary Arrington, along with aunts and uncles, Lisa and Dave Bender, Dan and Mardeen Walker, David and DeeDee Gray, Ross and Joanne Arrington, Gayle and Randy Folmar, along with special cousins and many close friends. In honoring Carly's wishes, there will not be a service. A celebration of Carly's life will be held at a later date. Our hearts ache in sadness and tears still flow, what it means to lose you no one will ever know. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close