Carmel Leta Clark
1927 - 2020
Carmel Leta (Albright) Clark was born June 6, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas to Harry and Cyrena Albright. She attended Allison High School in Wichita. At 16 Carmel started working at McCormick-Armstrong book bindery. On August 23, 1943 she married James Eldon Clark (the boy next door). James left 2 weeks later to serve in the Pacific theater of war as a U.S. Marine. Carmel continued working at the bindery, saving to purchase their first home. James returned 2 years, 7 months, 10 days later and soon went to work for Boeing. Carmel and James, with their children, moved to many cities across the U.S. with Boeing, eventually landing in Monroe, Washington in 1968. They moved to Lk. Stevens in 1975 and Marysville in 2003. Carmel and James celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before he passed away in 2014. Carmel was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She was cherished by her family and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her 3 children, Carol and Bob Weslander, Jerry and Katherine Clark, and Marsha Clark; 3 grandchildren, Dane Schwetz, Adrienne Neupauer, and Kim Tripple; 6 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kira, Tia, Jacob, Justin, and Lucas; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at the Clark Family Cemetery in Ringwood, Oklahoma.

June 3, 1927 - November 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
