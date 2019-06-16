Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Belyea (Ramaley) July 11, 1964 - May 16, 2019 Carol Ann Belyea, long time resident of Snohomish, WA, died May 16, at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, following an extended illness, with family by her side. At Carol's request, no formal services will be held. A private gathering of family and friends is being planned. Born July 11, 1964 to Harold E. and Glee A. Ramaley, Carol was raised in Oak Harbor, WA. She was the youngest of three children, and had fond memories of growing up in a small town, hunting agates on the beach below her childhood home, helping her siblings keep the family roadside flower stand stocked with cut dahlias and mums, spending summers swimming in the above ground pool and winters sledding down the driveway. As her siblings grew up and moved away, Carol remained in Oak Harbor until her early 20's, when she moved to the big city (Lynnwood), working at Harris Ford and later Carter Subaru over the next several years, first as a lot attendant and later as an office assistant. She met her future husband, Steve Belyea, while playing darts at B & B Pub in Lynnwood, WA, and were married in March of 1996. Steve and Carol settled in Snohomish, WA, in 1999 near the Bunk Foss Road and spent many years planting and upgrading their property, while hosting countless gatherings of friends made during their involvement with the Abate Motorcycle Club. Carol was generous to a fault, constantly bestowing gifts (usually hand made) to her family, friends and often strangers as well. Her passions were her vegetable garden, road trips, making crafts and jewelry to give as gifts, her famous yard art which decorated nearly every square foot of her manicured yard and deck, and of course her dogs, Mystery and Rosco. Circumstances found Carol on her own the past five years, but she continued to focus on her garden, working on craft projects and maintaining close friendships. She discovered a latent interest in nursing, particularly home health care for the elderly, and put herself through the CNA program, attaining her certificate and taking on numerous in-home assignments until her failing health finally prevented her from working. Carol was loved by so many people, and the family greatly appreciates the outpouring of condolences and support. A special thank you to ex-husband Steve who remained a close friend until the end. Carol was preceded in death by father, Harold, mother and best friend, Glee, beloved aunt, Gail Ballinger of Tulalip, WA, and her dog, Mystery. She is survived by her brother, Mark Ramaley (Tammy) of Stanwood, WA, and sister, Karen Chrisman (Al) of Sequim, WA, Steve Belyea of Granite Falls, WA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her dog, Rosco who is in the loving care of Steve's family. Arrangements were made by Solie Funeral Home. Donations in Carol's name may be made to the Abate Motorcycle Club or your local food bank.

