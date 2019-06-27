Carol Ann Lampers Carol Lampers (Vander Zwaag) passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born January 2, 1951 to Paul and Florance Vander Zwaag in Zeeland, Michigan. Growing up on a farm she was a farmgirl through and through. Carol was an avid seamstress and gardener. She sewed for her family, friends and through her sewing alterations business touched the lives of many. She also spent many hours working in her gardens growing beautiful flowers and veggies of all kinds which she shared with her friends. The most important things in life were her faith in Jesus Christ and her family. Nothing made her happier then having her children and grandchildren around her. She is preceded in death by by her parents, Paul and Florance Vander Zwaag and two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Fred of 45 years; Michelle (Chad) Williams, Michael (Carrie) Lampers, Rachel (Joe) DeJong and Randall (Alicia) Lampers; her grandchildren, Brooke, Ryan and Jonathan Williams, Joshua and Zoey Lampers, Jeremiah and Sarah DeJong and Lexi Lampers; her brother, Dave Vander Zwaag and her sister, Mari Visser. Interment will be held at the Grand Army Republic (G.A.R.) cemetery in Snohomish, WA, for the immediate family. The memorial service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 27, 2019