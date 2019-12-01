Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Lauzon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Marysville Middle School educator and local antique dealer Carol Ann Lauzon, 70, died of natural causes in Everett, WA on August 26, 2019. A longtime resident of Snohomish, WA, Carol was the proprietor since 2009 of Quaint & Quirky, an antiques and collectibles shop on Hewitt in Everett. Prior to that she operated Cornucopia Collectibles for many years in Snohomish. She was a 20-year member of the Snohomish Antiques Club, and also was a member of Mensa of Western Washington. Born December 22, 1948 in Aberdeen, Washington to George and Dolores Lauzon, Carol spent her childhood in Shelton and Bremerton. She received a B.A. in art education from the University of Washington in 1974. Carol then joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Western Samoa teaching and working on local education projects. During this time she had the opportunity to travel extensively in the South Pacific. Carol also traveled during her life through much of the United States, Mexico, Central America, France and England. Carol spent her entire career in education at Marysville Middle School, where she primarily taught art and creative crafts and was active in the Marysville Education Association. She received a Master's Degree in art education from Antioch University in 2001 and retired in 2008 after 30 years in the Marysville School District. Reflecting on her life shortly before her passing, Carol credited her father for teaching her to drive, her mother for instilling financial literacy, and her son, Daniel for being "one of the most interesting people I have ever met – I love you." Carol also valued her long-term bonds with friends from high school and college, and remembered with love every cat she ever shared her life with. Carol is survived by her son, Daniel Lauzon of Snohomish; sisters, Rita Lauzon of Issaquah, WA and Lois Quail of University Place, WA and her sweet cat Sasha, who has found a new home. A memorial celebration of her life was held in Everett in October. Donations may be made in Carol's name to Sasha's former home at the N.O.A.H. animal shelter in Stanwood.



