Carol Lynn Bissell (Voyles) Carol Lynn Bissell, 65, of Arlington, WA, passed away January 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves her brother, Scott Voyles (Kelly); son, Brian Bissell; daughter, Tiffany Bissell; grandchildren: Dayton Bissell, Dylan Bissell, John Collins, Shanna Compton and Kaidynce Harris. Also numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Charlotte Voyles. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2020