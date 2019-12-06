Carol Irene Martin, 80, of Everett, WA passed away on November 30, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1939 in Castle Rock, WA, the daughter of Anthony Bernard Murphy and Adeline Irene Jorgensen. She was devoted to, and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the America. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Gilbert Martin, married since September 12, 1959 (60 years!); sons, Steve, Tony and Doug, daughter, Michelle, and two grand children, Janeth Gerardo and Brittany Martin. She is predeceased by sister, Mary, and brother, Don Murphy. She is survived by brother, Martin Murphy, and sister, Nancy Jones. Funeral services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2316 180th St. SE Bothell, WA 98012 on December 11, 2019 at 11 am. There will be a reception immediately following the service and final resting place will be at 2:15 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98203. In lieu of flowers, mom's favorite charity was .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 6, 2019