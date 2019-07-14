Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Cepa. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jean Cepa June 30, 1938 - June 28, 2019 Carol was born Carol Jean Shiplet in Monroe, WA, at her grand-parents' home. She died two days shy of her 81st birthday. Carol was born on her mother's birthday. Her parents were Dorothy Ellen (Aldridge) Shiplet and Emory Luther (Million) Shiplet. She started off her first few years in Skykomish, WA, and then down in the Ravenna/Greenlake area where her father was a fireman. She went to Lincoln High School. She met and married Larry Leroy Cepa. Carol was a spouse of a Tulalip Tribal member. They were married for 57 years. They started married life in Lake City, Ballard, then Edmonds, WA. They had three children: Laurie, Dennis and Lisa. Carol loved camping and fishing with the Galer's and Bjerkness's. She had an in-home day care for 16 years. She retired as a reconcilement clerk in the banking industry. She was also the bookkeeper for a diaper service she and Larry owned and were partners in for several years in Ballard. She loved sewing and was very talented, especially doll clothes. Carol would dress dolls that were refurbished, giving to children at Christmas time. She made beautiful teddy bears. She made Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for children at Fred Hutchinson hospital. She used to hold and rock babies at Children's Hospital. She made donations to charities that corrected children's cleft palates. She had a special relationship for these charities as she had a jaw that was damaged in childhood. She was one of the first patients in Seattle to get tooth implants. Carol loved dogs and cats, her eyes would light up when she would see them walk across the room or jump up in her lap. She also really enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and her mother until she could no longer drive to the card parties. Her last projects were sewing pillows and gowns for Hospice and tying lap quilts with her mother and doing jigsaw puzzles. Carol leaves behind her children, Laurie Cepa, Dennis Cepa and Lisa Cepa; her sister, Peggy Trim (Larry) and brother-in-law, Danny Stamaris. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Larry Trim (Lois), Mark Trim (Janet), Louis Trim (Kelley), Lois Brown (Tom), MaryJo Trim, Terry Parker (Pam), Sherry Guzman (Pete), Ennette Brumbaugh, Ron Burns (Donna), Brad Burns (Josie), Jim Barrie (Evelyn), Craig Barrie (Rochelle), Sunny Golden (Doug), Daniel Stamaris (Heather), Don Stamaris (Michelle),Rose Ward (Karl Miller), Dean Fewkes, Tom Aldrich, Scott Aldrich, Stacy Wallace, Martin Cepa, Adam Cepa, and Carolyn Cepa. She is predeceased by her husband, Larry L. Cepa and parents, Emory and Dorothy Shiplet. Alzheimer's stole a beautiful person from us too soon. Her smile and laughter will be missed. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home located at 804 State Avenue, Marysville. Burial will follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite Alzheimer's research charity.





