Carol Jean Turner Carol Jean (Hein) Turner, devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, age 86, died peacefully on 28 October 2019 in Mukilteo, WA. Carol was born 11 April 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Willard "Bill" and Esther "Toots" (Cronander) Hein. The Hein family moved west to Everett, WA in 1946, where Carol graduated from Everett High School and married Scottie Turner on 6 April 1951. Not content to stay at home after the kids were grown, Carol returned to school at Everett Community College in 1975, completing her associate degree in nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement. A loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend, Carol was always ready to jump in and help whenever needed. Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Scottie (2017) and son, David (2018). She is survived by children, Roxanne O'Brien and Grant Turner, grandchildren, Kasey O'Brien, Ryan (Victoria) Turner, Rachelle (Alexa) Rader, Max Turner, and Cary Turner, and great-grandchild, Liv Rader. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Health Hospice Care, 12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA 98034.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020

