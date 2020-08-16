Our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Carol Boer (Medema), was called to the Lord after a nearly four-year battle with dementia. She was just 72 years old. She will be greatly missed, and remembered by a life distinguished by her devout faith in the Lord. She is undoubtedly celebrating being reunited with her parents in Heaven.

Carol was born on April 8, 1948, in Everett, Washington, to John and Nellie Medema (Van Dyke). She lived most of her life in and around Snohomish and King County. After attending Everett Christian School through 8th grade, Carol went on to graduate from Everett High School in 1966 and later attended Cerritos, Edmonds, and Whitworth Colleges.

Left to cherish her memories are her two adult twin children, Andrew (wife Kathryn) and Katie; three grandchildren, Annabelle, Lillian, and Ailah; her ex-husband and father of their children, Steve Boer; seven siblings, Gary, Ed, Don, Charlene, Doug, James, Janelle; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carol was the eldest of four children, and just fourteen years old when her mother passed away. In many ways she became the mother of the house during that time—a testament of her resilience to adversity—even from a young age. She eventually became the eldest of eight children after her father remarried to Priscilla (Stremler) in July 1963, and often commented how much she enjoyed living within a few miles of several of her siblings in her later years.

From a young age, Carol was tenacious, highly motivated, and very business savvy. Her versatile skill set led to her success in a variety of roles, from sales and entrepreneurship, to real estate and later, her crowning achievement and dream job, owning and operating Quilting by the Sea, a quilt shop and retreat center on Whidbey Island.

More than anything, Carol cherished time spent with family. She was a devoted single mother who took great pride in her children's accomplishments. She delighted in large holiday dinners, family campouts, traveling, and RVing with her HiLo trailer when her children were younger, including to a number of National Parks. Carol loved the pipe organ and was a gifted pianist, who regularly played the organ in church. Carol was extremely creative and shared her love of sewing and quilting with hundreds of people. Endlessly selfless, even interests which were not her own, such as sports, became topics she learned about so that she could discuss and delight in these with her loved ones.

Carol's death follows a nearly four year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was diagnosed just 10 months after she retired. A longer version of her journey can be found at www.diariesofdementia.com. Carol is being laid to rest alongside her birth mother Nellie in a private ceremony at the Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery on August 18, 2020.

April 8, 1948 - July 29, 2020