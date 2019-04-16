Carol June Bacon (Foster) passed away peacefully on the 10th of April, 2019 as a lifelong resident of Snohomish County, WA. She spent 50+ years with her husband, Ken Bacon, blissfully living with family and friends on the shoreline of Lake Stevens. Carol graduated from Everett High School in 1956 and went on to work with the B&M Grocery chain and as bookkeeper for Mitchell's Pharmacy, bygone local institutions of Lake Stevens, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken; and sorely missed by her immediate family, Kevin and Lesley; Kevin and Shelly; Rolf and Denise; grandchildren, Derek, Camber, Landon, Lacy, Ashley and Skyler; plus many other treasured great grandchildren, nephews and nieces and countless dear friends. Please contribute any condolences to The or the Everett Elks Club.
|
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 16, 2019