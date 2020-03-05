Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol L. Beyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Louise Beyer Carol Louise Beyer passed away quietly in her sleep on February 26, 2020, in Aberdeen, Washington, after suffering from dementia-related illness. Born in Everett, WA, Carol was Carol Lueth and had four siblings: Marsha, Molly, Greg, and Wendy. Carol married her longtime friend, Bill Beyer, in 1966, and they raised two daughters, Minda and Maggie, of Chewelah, WA. Carol and Bill were both career elementary school teachers. Carol especially loved teaching reading. Carol was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and helpmate, and an exemplary friend. Carol's parents, Bill and Charlotte Lueth of Everett, preceded her in death, as well as her dearly loved sister, Molly. A memorial service at the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church will be held at 1pm on April 11, 2020. Open to All. Remembrances can be made in Carol's name to .



