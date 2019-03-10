Carol L. Reitan, age 84 passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019. Carol was born in Cando North Dakota to Albert and Lillian Haugen. After going to school and becoming a registered nurse, she married John and had two sons. In 1965 she moved to Washington with her family. Carol worked at several hospitals but most of her career was at Providence Hospital, in Everett as a rehabilitation nurse, where she retired from in 1990. She was proceeded in death by her mom, dad and loving husband, John Reitan. She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Terry (Linda) Reitan, three grand-children and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 16, 2019 in the Chapel at Port Susan Camping Club, 12051 Marine Dr, Tulalip, WA 98271.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019