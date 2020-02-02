Carol McLaughlin

Carol J. McLaughlin Mar. 22, 1945 - Dec. 26, 2019 Beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Carol J. McLaughlin, age 74, passed away in Arlington WA. Celebration of life and reception is Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m., Eagle Mountain Ranch, 805 Lakewood Road, Arlington WA 98223 The Mass Rosary service and inurnment are Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 4200 88th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270 +May her faithful soul be at God's right hand+
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020
