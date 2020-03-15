Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Risen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Bush Risen Carol Bush Risen, age 79, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020. She was the wife of her longtime friend and love, William E. Risen. They shared 59 wonderful years of marriage together. Carol was born in Everett, WA, she was the daughter of Emery and Gladys Bush. She graduated from Everett High School. One of Carol's first jobs was working as a waitress at the A&W in Everett. Carol retired as a Para Educator from Sunnyside Elementary after working there for several years, it was her love and passion. Carol enjoyed many hobbies and activities. She loved to travel and go camping with family. She will be remembered for her amazing caring spirit and the love she had for her family and friends. She is survived by her spouse, William Risen; children: Diana, David (Mary) and Darin (Amy) Risen; grandchildren: Kaylee and Addyson. A celebration of life will be determined at a later time.



