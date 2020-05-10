Carol Rae Sanders On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Carol Rae Sanders, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83. Together with her husband of 64 years, Don Sanders, she enjoyed a lifetime filled with laughter and love. Carol was born on May 20, 1936, in Tacoma, WA, to John and Loretta (Mercereau) Stamey. The family moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA in the early 1940s. Carol graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1954, where she served as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. She met Don her junior year of high school, and they were married three years later in September 1955. A good book was always nearby - Carol loved to read. She took joy in gardening, the nature surrounding her in her beautiful mountain home, and baking up overflowing platters of delicious treats for every family event. Most of all, she deeply loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John (Russ) Stamey. She is survived by her husband, Don Sanders of Granite Falls, WA; daughter, Kathy Heudorf and her husband Joe Heudorf of Everett, WA; son, Steve Sanders and his wife Tiffany Sanders of Woodinville, WA; daughter, Karen Troughton and her husband Jeff Troughton of Snohomish, WA; her seven grandchildren, Stefani Buell, Dylan Buell, Nicholas Buell, Hailey Heudorf, Gavin Sanders, Hayden Cash Sanders, and Eloise Troughton; two nieces, Shara and Jennifer; and one nephew, Christopher. A private family event will be held at a later date. Memorials in the memory of Carol are suggested to JDRF to end type 1 diabetes at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2374
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.