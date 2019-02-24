Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Morgan. View Sign

Carol Sue Morgan passed away peacefully February 9, 2019. During her fairly quick submission to cancer complications she was constantly surrounded by friends and family. Carol was born March 15, 1932 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Ralston and Juanita Caminetti. She attended Central High School, and with college courses worked for a local telephone company. Carol met Stanley at a dance and they were married on July 26, 1952. Stanley joined the Naval Seabees and transferred to NAS Whidbey in Oak Harbor, WA, where they raised their three boys until 1983 when they moved to Marysville, WA, and later to the Everett, WA, area. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Stanley Morgan Sr. and her loving big sister, Eileen Garaas; nephew, Phil; her sister-in-law, Imogene Fossey and mother-in-law, Momma Sue. She leaves behind her sons, Stanley Jr., Steven and Scott (Chris); her granddaughter, Ashley Griewe (Christopher) and their two children, Maisy and Bennett; granddaughters, Taylor Morgan, Jayna Bundy (Tony); grandsons, Austin Bundy (Betsy) and their daughter, Gwen; Ryan Bundy (Karen) and their son, Winston; her brother-in-law, Vance Morgan and his daughter, Kara and well as her nephew, Keith Garaas. Carol also leaves behind her special lifelong friends, Debbie Gregory, Trish Cleveland, Allen Dittmore and her loving caregiver and companion of six years, Carmen Mendoza; and Philip Smith, her doctor of 30 plus years. A special thanks to all the people in her apartment building and her church who've always shown her kindness. Words can't describe the kind, generous and sensitive nature she was blessed with. She was a very compassionate person, always willing to donate to a cause or to others in need. Her church and her faith played a significant role her entire life. Carol's father, Ralston, died of a heart attack when she was only 11 years old. She has relayed memories of him as a loving and doting father and wished they'd had more time together. She especially enjoyed the memories of her and her parents going to the movie matinees with Coney Islands and ice cream afterwards. Special thanks to Providence Hospice for their wonderful care throughout her final weeks. Carol will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



