May 27, 1942 - May 9, 2020 Carol Reamer was born in Duluth, MN and settled in Washington state from California. She died of a brain infection in Kirkland, WA. We, the family, are comforted knowing she now rests in the arms of her youngest son, a grandson, and her loving parents in heaven, where all our angels live. Carol was a beautiful, vibrant, active, loving woman filled with charity, grace, and also a voracious appetite for fudge. She lived for her 5 children, a score of grand and great grandchildren, and her new great-great grandbaby that she had yet to meet. She enjoyed many activities like her charitable works, gardening, sewing, painting, and cooking for friends and family. She loved the beauty of Lake Roesiger where she lived and the neighbors that surrounded her. She was 77 years young, a member of The LRFD Ancillary Division, a red hatter, a retired nurse and realtor, and a caregiver to all of us she left behind. Thank you for all you've done in our lives and in the community that cherished you.