Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Wilkinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Wilkinson April 28, 1945 - August 24, 2019 Carol Ann Wilkinson passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Wichita, KS on April 28, 1945 to Jesse and Clara Tucker. She is survived by her two sisters, Janet Acosta and Nancy Clarke; her daughters, Christine (Calvin) and Shelly (Dave); and sons, Jeff, Tom (Tracy), and Martin; 13 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wilkinson in 2004. Carol attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, then later received her AA in paralegal criminal justice at Edmonds Community College. She enjoyed life to the fullest! Carol loved to curl up with a good book when she wasn't traveling, playing bridge or golfing. She was passionate about many charities, volunteering much of her time. Carol leaves behind Darryl Hendershot, her partner of 14 years, countless friends in the Bridge community, she was loved by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



Carol Ann Wilkinson April 28, 1945 - August 24, 2019 Carol Ann Wilkinson passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Wichita, KS on April 28, 1945 to Jesse and Clara Tucker. She is survived by her two sisters, Janet Acosta and Nancy Clarke; her daughters, Christine (Calvin) and Shelly (Dave); and sons, Jeff, Tom (Tracy), and Martin; 13 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wilkinson in 2004. Carol attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, then later received her AA in paralegal criminal justice at Edmonds Community College. She enjoyed life to the fullest! Carol loved to curl up with a good book when she wasn't traveling, playing bridge or golfing. She was passionate about many charities, volunteering much of her time. Carol leaves behind Darryl Hendershot, her partner of 14 years, countless friends in the Bridge community, she was loved by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.