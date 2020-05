Or Copy this URL to Share

72, of Arlington, WA, passed peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. Carole was born in Arlington and lived her entire life in the area. She is survived by her husband, Jim Roth, and will be deeply missed by family and friends. In lieu of funeral/memorial services, please take a moment to send a prayer, or have a toast in Carole's memory.



