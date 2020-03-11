Carole E. Nowak Carole Nowak, 75, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 in Edmonds, WA. Carole was born in Long Branch, NJ on March 27, 1944. She married Norbert Nowak in March 1971 and they moved to Edmonds in 1974. Norbert preceded her in death in December 2007. Carole loved to travel and kept very active playing golf, walking with friends, taking yoga classes, doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends. She hosted numerous exchange students, many of whom she kept in touch with. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Church for over 40 years, president of the Serra Club, a member of the Edmonds Welcomers Club, and a volunteer at the Log Cabin in Edmonds. She is survived by her three daughters, Shanon (Dominic) Kneeshaw, Lynn (Chris) Stritzke and Kate Nowak (Brandon Weir) and her five grandchildren, Robert and Miranda Kneeshaw, Angela and Samantha Stritzke, and Jaxson Weir. A funeral service will be at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a reception in the parish hall. She will be laid to rest at Holyrood Cemetery with Norbert.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 11, 2020