Sept. 10, 1954 - Sept. 7, 2019 Carole Sweetland Rose, age 64, born September 10, 1954, died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carole was born and raised in East Lansing, MI. She attended Michigan State University where her father was a Humanities Professor. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Therapeutic Recreation, with high honors, in 1976. She also received a Master of Science Degree in Recreation Management from the California State University at Sacramento in 1985. Carole moved to Washington in the early 1980s when she worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Seattle on its Spinal Cord Injury Unit. On March 15, 1986, she married Stephen Rose in Bothell, WA. They raised two children, Andrew and Emily. After working for the VA for many years, Carole chose to become an independent businesswoman, selling Longaberger Baskets. This allowed her to set her own hours so she could be more involved in her children's activities. Whether it was helping with the annual crab feed at Archbishop Murphy High School for Andrew or assisting with various tasks for the Glacier Peak fastpitch softball team for Emily, Carole lit up any room she entered. She had a gift for making each person she spoke to feel special and valued. Once Andrew and Emily left for college, Carole decided to work for the Seattle Mariners, which she did for many years. It was her dream job. She loved meeting new people and came home from every game tired but happy. She was known for her kind heart and compassionate spirit. In her free time, Carole loved to garden and travel. In 2017 she went to Italy where she and Stephen rendezvoused with their daughter, who was then completing her Junior year of college in Florence. Carole is survived by her husband of 33 years, Stephen of Snohomish, WA; her son, Andrew of Moses Lake, WA; her daughter Emily of Snohomish, WA; her sister, Peggy Hoonhout of Washington, MI; her sister, Patty Roberts of Temecula, CA; and her brother, William Sweetland of Mesa, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, William; and her mother, Elizabeth. A Celebration of Carole's Life will take place at the Sons of Norway Hall, 23905 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, WA 98011, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports team gear, especially if it's for the Mariners or Michigan State. In lieu of customary remembrances or flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in the name of Carole Sweetland Rose be directed to Michigan State University.





