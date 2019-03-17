Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Rasmussen. View Sign

Caroline H. Rasmussen Caroline Rasmussen, our beloved mom and grandma, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Caroline was born on June 3, 1926 in Columbus, North Dakota to Melvin and Laura Pederson. In 1945 she left the family farm and moved west to Great Falls, Montana with her sister. Two years later she continued west, settling in Seattle where she met Roy Rasmussen at a Scandinavian dance hall. They were married in 1951. In 1961 they settled in Woodway, WA, where Roy built a house for their growing family. Once Caroline's children were raised, she and Roy traveled far and wide, reaching destinations such as Norway, the Panama Canal and New Zealand. In recent years she has been active in her quilting and Pinochle groups and cheering on local high school girls basketball teams. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; sister, Melvina, brother, Tommy and daughter, Karen. Caroline is survived by sons, Jerry (Nancy), Jon (Shelly) and grandchildren, Matthew, Erik, Laura, Ryan, Taylor, Natalie and great-granddaughter, Mila. In Caroline's words, she lived a long and good life and is thankful for family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Beach First Lutheran Church. Rest well Grandma Pancake, thank you for everything, we love you.



Caroline H. Rasmussen Caroline Rasmussen, our beloved mom and grandma, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Caroline was born on June 3, 1926 in Columbus, North Dakota to Melvin and Laura Pederson. In 1945 she left the family farm and moved west to Great Falls, Montana with her sister. Two years later she continued west, settling in Seattle where she met Roy Rasmussen at a Scandinavian dance hall. They were married in 1951. In 1961 they settled in Woodway, WA, where Roy built a house for their growing family. Once Caroline's children were raised, she and Roy traveled far and wide, reaching destinations such as Norway, the Panama Canal and New Zealand. In recent years she has been active in her quilting and Pinochle groups and cheering on local high school girls basketball teams. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; sister, Melvina, brother, Tommy and daughter, Karen. Caroline is survived by sons, Jerry (Nancy), Jon (Shelly) and grandchildren, Matthew, Erik, Laura, Ryan, Taylor, Natalie and great-granddaughter, Mila. In Caroline's words, she lived a long and good life and is thankful for family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Beach First Lutheran Church. Rest well Grandma Pancake, thank you for everything, we love you. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close