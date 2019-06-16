Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Sylvia Barnard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 18, 1934 - May 21, 2019 Caroline Sylvia Barnard, age 85, of Mountlake Terrace, WA, passed away of natural causes on May 21, 2019. The memorial service will be held at North Sound's, Little White Church in Edmonds, WA on June 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The Little White Church is located at 404 Bell St., Edmonds, WA. Pastor Mark Morrison of North Sound Church will be officiating. St. Cloud, MN was Caroline's birthplace. She was born on June 18, 1934. Caroline married her sweetheart, Charlie Barnard on June 5, 1952. Caroline and Charlie had three children and were married for 61 years. She went to Ballard High School but did not graduate until 1971 when she completed her GED from the New Mexico Department of Education. She had several jobs over her lifetime. She baby sat children, was a sales clerk, cleaned houses, and eventually became a commercial baker for the Edmonds School District where she worked for 19 years and ultimately retired. Carol had various hobbies where she enjoyed traveling, gardening, crocheting, and sewing. Caroline is survived by her sons, Charlie A. (Kay) Barnard, Glenn (Kathie) Barnard; and her daughter, Deanna (Alex) Boras; her grandchildren, Deborah Barnard, Angela (Jesse) Hawkins, Charlie E. Barnard and Quintin Barnard; and her three great grandchildren; along with her sister, Audrey O'Hara and Danny Bishop. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie W. Barnard; her parents, Howard and Mildred Bishop; along with her sister, Patricia Johnson. The family of Caroline Barnard wishes to thank Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County for their support and care this past year.



