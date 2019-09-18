Caroline "Missey" Varn Caroline "Missey" Varn, 76, of Marysville, WA, joined her husband, Lee and daughter, Kari with the Lord on August 27, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy and Margaret, daughter, Kasy, three sons, Roy, William and Wayne, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, 22 September 2019 from 2-4 at the community center of the Meadow Parks Apartments, 7527 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 18, 2019